ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Iona topped Delaware 83-72. Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Gaels (10-2), who have won four straight. Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds for the Blue Hens (9-4), whose five-game win streak ended