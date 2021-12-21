Ex-gymnastics coach wins appeal on Nassar-related conviction

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS

Associated Press / Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, who was sentenced to jail for lying to investigators about former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse. The appeals court judges didn’t determine that Kathie Klages had told the truth to investigators, but rather that her interviews were not “material” to the Michigan Attorney General’s investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of Nassar’s abuse. Klages has maintained her innocence throughout. Klages’ attorney, Mary Chartier, says they are “thrilled” that she “has finally been vindicated.”