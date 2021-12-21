Kelly gets No. 25 UNC women off to quick start in 83-47 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored all 16 of her points in the first half when undefeated and No. 25 North Carolina raced to a 30-point bulge on its way to a 83-47 victory over Alabama State. Kelly had 10 points in the first quarter as the Tar Heels jumped out to a 24-5 lead. They led 50-20 by halftime. Kelly has scored in double figures in every game this season. Eva Hodgson added 14 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams 11 points and Anya Poole 10 points plus five blocks. Tyesha Rudolph led Alabama State with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers.