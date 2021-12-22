Pickett-less Pitt turns to Patti in Peach Bowl

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Patti will be the starting quarterback when 13th-ranked Pittsburgh faces 10th-ranked Michigan State in the Peach Bowl. Patti will make his first start since 2019 after ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says the team has a lot of faith in Patti. A solid performance could give Patti an early head start to be the starter in 2022.