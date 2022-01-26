Johnson, Indiana cruise to 74-57 win over Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 19 points, Race Thompson added 18 and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 13 of his 15 in the first half to help Indiana cruise to a 74-57 win over Penn State. The Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) rebounded from an 80-62 home loss to Michigan for their fifth win in the last six games and looked like the team that, despite never cracking into the Top 25, received at least 35 votes in each of the first four AP polls this season. The Hoosiers had eight of their 10 blocks and forced seven turnovers while they limited Penn State to 16.7% (6 of 30) shooting in the first half. Jalen Pickett had 14 points for the Nittany Lions (8-9, 3-6). John Harrar added 13 points and nine rebounds.