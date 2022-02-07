Austrian skier Mayer defends super-G title at Olympics

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer defended his title in the super-G at the Beijing Games and added a third Olympic gold medal to his collection. Mayer broke Norway’s 16-year grip on the men’s Olympic super-G title when he won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. That was four years after he won the downhill title at the Sochi Olympics. The 31-year-old Mayer also earned bronze on Monday in the rescheduled men’s downhill. Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished second and World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was third. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland lost control on a turn and went out shortly before the end.