NFL concerned about concussions, injuries on special teams

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL is taking a hard look at special teams, which had a disproportionate number of injuries this season. While league executive vice president Jeff Miller stopped short of saying rules changes to further limit kick plays could be coming, the concern over the amount of concussions and lower extremity injuries was clear in a Zoom call Monday. According to Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, and Miller, one in six concussions came on special teams. Add in 30% of major knee injuries (mostly ACL tears) and 29% of other lower body injuries were on kick teams. Considering that only about 17% of all plays involve special teams, those numbers are alarming.