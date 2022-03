FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State held off New Mexico 71-68. Isaiah Hill had 13 points for the Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 Mountain West Conference). Anthony Holland added 10 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 27 points for the Lobos (12-18, 4-12).