Atthaya Thitikul wins JTBC Classic for first LPGA Tour title

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA Tour title, three-putting for bogey on the second hole of a playoff to outlast Nanna Koerstz Madsen. After Koerstz Madsen’s 15-foot bogey putt hit the edge of the cup and stayed out away, the 19-year-old Thai player rolled her 10-foot par try close and holed out. At 19 years, 25 days, Thitikul is the youngest winner on the tour since Brooke Henderson in the 2016 Portland Classic at 18 years, 9 months. Koerstz Madsen lost two weeks after winning a playoff in Thailand to become the LPGA’s first Danish champion. Koerstz Madsen hit approach into the water on the second extra hole. Thitikul shot an 8-under 64 to post at 16-under 272.