No Lamar Jackson at voluntary Ravens practice

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Practice for the Baltimore Ravens looked a bit like it did at the end of last season. There were several significant absences — including quarterback Lamar Jackson. Wednesday was the first day reporters were invited to observe one of the Ravens’ organized team activities. Jackson wasn’t there. OTAs are voluntary but when the franchise quarterback isn’t around it’s noteworthy. The Ravens will also hold OTAs open to the media each of the next two Wednesdays. That’s followed by mandatory minicamp June 14-16. Jackson missed the last four games last season because of ankle problems. Baltimore dropped six in a row to finish 8-9.