Castro ditches phone, brings bat, Pirates beat D-backs 6-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro had two hits to spark the offense one night after a smartphone faux pas, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4. The 23-year-old Castro mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game, and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base. On Wednesday, he left his phone in the clubhouse but certainly remembered to bring his bat. Mitch Keller threw 5 1/3 solid innings as Pittsburgh improved to 5-4 in August.

