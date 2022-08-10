Realmuto, Phils rally past Alcantara, Marlins; 7th W in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single that capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning off NL ERA leader Sandy Alcantara, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 for their seventh straight win. Kyle Schwarber had three hits and drove in two runs as the Phillies won for the 12th time in 13 games. They are 41-19 since June 1, vaulting them into second place in the wild-card race. JJ Bleday singled, doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Miami, which has lost nine of 11. Alcantara, a leading candidate for the NL Cy Young Award, began the day with a 1.88 ERA. He had allowed only two hits and held a 3-1 lead before the Phillies tagged him for six hits in the eighth.

