Arsenal beats Brentford to stay top; Everton gets 1st win

LONDON (AP) — Walking off the field at Brentford’s small stadium in west London had a very different feel for Arsenal this time around. A straightforward 3-0 win at the 17,000-seat Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday retained Arsenal’s spot atop the Premier League table and made it six victories in seven games for Mikel Arteta’s side. It’s quite a contrast from a year ago when Arsenal opened the season with a humbling 2-0 defeat at newly promoted Brentford. Everton earned its first win of the campaign by beating fellow struggler West Ham 1-0.

