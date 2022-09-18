Murphy’s 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards’ win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Renfrow made a catch and fumbled while trying to stretch forward and Murphy snagged the loose ball and sprinted down the Cardinals’ sideline to the end zone. Murphy scored the touchdown that capped a phenomenal late rally started by Kyler Murray, who rushed for a touchdown as time expired and then threw a 2-point conversion pass to A.J. Green.

