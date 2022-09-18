Orioles turn 15th triple play in team history against Jays

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, helping right-hander Dean Kremer escape a jam in the third inning. George Springer was hit by a pitch, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Bo Bichette opened the scoring with an RBI single, putting runners at first and second. Matt Chapman followed with a liner at shortstop Jorge Mateo, who flipped to second baseman Terrin Vavra to double off Guerrero. Vavra promptly fired the ball to first baseman Jesús Aguilar to retire Bichette.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.