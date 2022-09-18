Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer in the first. He connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth. Soto, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, hit just .089 in his previous 17 games. Darvish allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one in his fifth straight win.