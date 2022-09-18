Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer in the first. He connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth. Soto, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, hit just .089 in his previous 17 games. Darvish allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one in his fifth straight win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.