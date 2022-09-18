TE George Kittle out for 2nd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will miss a second straight game because of a groin injury. Kittle is inactive for San Francisco’s game against Seattle after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Kittle also missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week. Kittle’s injury leaves the Niners without two of their best offensive skill position players with running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve with a knee injury.

