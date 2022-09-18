Vaughn hits grand slam as White Sox beat Tigers 11-5

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 11-5. Eloy Jiménez and AJ Pollock also connected as Chicago won for the third time in four games. Jiménez finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs. The White Sox are trying to catch the AL Central-leading Guardians, but they are running out of time. They trail Cleveland by 3 1/2 games after the Guardians lost 3-0 to Minnesota. Chicago hosts Cleveland on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

