Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor Bill Russell

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of the season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer who died this summer. The team said it was a fitting tribute for the player who dominated the paint during a career in which he won 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons. The team also is feting Russell with two nights in his honor. One will be the season opener, the other will be on Feb. 12, which would have been Russell’s 89th birthday. The Celtics will also wear a special jersey for some games.

