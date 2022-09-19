College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — College basketball player Emoni Bates has been charged with two felonies related to the discovery of a gun during a traffic stop near Ann Arbor, Michigan. Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan after one season at Memphis. Authorities say Bates was pulled over after failing to stop at an intersection Sunday night. Bates was released Monday. Defense attorney Steve Haney says the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates. Bates averaged nearly 10 points a game last season as a freshman at Memphis. He missed much of the season with a back injury. Bates will return to court on Oct. 6.

