Red Sox get 3 HRs in 5-3 win; Reds set mark for hit batters

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder hit solo homers, and Rafael Devers had a two-run shot as the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. Brayan Bello (2-6) ended a streak of 44 1/3 innings without allowing a homer as TJ Friedl had a solo shot in the third inning. Bello gave up the run and eight hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two. Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo (4-7), who had 22 strikeouts and no walks over his previous two starts, struggled with his control against Boston. He walked three and hit three batters over his five innings, giving the Reds a major league-record 99 hit batters this season — eclipsing the Chicago Cubs’ total of 98 last year.

