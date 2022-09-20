Rookie Vargas, Dodgers rally past D-backs, 5th win in row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the Dodgers’ MLB-leading 44th comeback win of the year. They won their fifth in a row after having one run and seven hits through the first seven innings. They left 12 runners stranded through seven. Arizona got home runs by Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker in losing for the 20th time in 21 games at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth inning. He was hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner’s helmet.

