UEFA lets Belarus enter Euro 2024 draw despite German plea

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has decided to let Belarus go into the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw next month. That’s despite a government request from tournament host Germany to remove the Belarus team because the country is a military ally of Russia. UEFA says Belarus will be in the 53-nation draw on Oct. 9 in Frankfurt. However, Belarus cannot be placed in the same group as neighboring Ukraine for security reasons. UEFA took that decision in May and also ordered teams from Belarus to play “home” games in neutral countries and with no fans. Russian teams are currently banned from international soccer competitions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.