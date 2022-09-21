Buccaneers’ Mike Evans loses appeal of 1-game suspension

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers without leading receiver Mike Evans, whose appeal of a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl was denied on Wednesday. The NFL disciplined the eight-time, 1,000-yard receiver for “violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules” after Evans knocked New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, escalating a dust-up that began with Tom Brady exchanging words with the Saints star. It’s the second time Evans will serve a one-game suspension for confronting Lattimore. In 2017, the receiver leveled the cornerback with a blindside hit while Lattimore was engaged in a heated exchange with then-Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston.

