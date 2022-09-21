Bumgarner gets 1st win since July, D-backs beat Dodgers 6-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madison Bumgarner tossed six innings of one-run ball for his first win in nearly two months and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1. Bumgarner retired the first nine batters and 13 of the first 14 he faced in his first victory since July 23. Corbin Carroll doubled in three runs and Christian Walker drove in two more for Arizona. The Dodgers got a solo homer from Mookie Betts. LA starter Dustin May struggled in his sixth start since coming back from Tommy John surgery.

