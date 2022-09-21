Coyotes’ Chychrun looking for trade to playoff contender

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun still wants to be traded to a playoff contender. He’s not going to let it impact how he plays while he’s still in the desert. Chychrun will not be ready for the start of training camp and possibly preseason games after having wrist and ankle surgery in the offseason. He will play for the Coyotes once he is healthy, but the team will likely move him to a contender at some point. The Coyotes are in year 2 of a rebuild that started with trading away veteran players for draft picks before that season.

