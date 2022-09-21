Meneses’ 8th-inning HR snaps Braves’ 5-game winning streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals stopped the Atlanta Braves’ five-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which clinched its fifth straight postseason appearance a night earlier. Atlanta began the day one game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, who played at Milwaukee. Atlanta had won 10 straight home games, outiscoring opponents 47-16. The Braves are 52-26 at Truist Park, with only one remaining three-game series against the Mets from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.