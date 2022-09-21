SEC breakthrough: Programs need players, culture, patience

If you want to break through in the Southeastern Conference, you’ll need skilled players, an established culture and time to get both. Most SEC fan bases don’t want to wait that long making the climb to the top a difficult one for all but national championship programs like No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier believes having a culture in place for players to rely on is essential to keep moving up. This season, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 16 Ole Miss are all undefeated with championship dreams.

