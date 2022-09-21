Titans’ Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree sit out practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan did not practice Wednesday as the Titans went through a walk-through session. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle) and reserve offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (triceps) also did not practice. The Titans made a handful of other roster moves Wednesday coming off a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night. They signed a pair of defensive backs with Terrance Mitchell from New England’s practice squad and Andrew Adams from Pittsburgh’s practice squad. They placed running back Trenton Cannon and defensive back Chris Jackson on injured reserve. The Titans host the Raiders on Sunday.

