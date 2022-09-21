World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has come under pressure from several European soccer federations who want to support a human rights campaign against discrimination at the World Cup. They want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during games in Qatar. Homosexual acts are illegal in Qatar and the country’s treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy. FIFA rules prohibit teams bringing from their own armband designs to the World Cup. The eight European teams asking FIFA to relax its rules include France, Germany, England and the Netherlands.

