Federer, Nadal to team up in doubles at Laver Cup on Friday

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what Federer has announced will be the final match of his long and illustrious career. Federer is the owner of 20 Grand Slam titles. Longtime rival Nadal has a men’s-record 22 major championships. They will pair up for Team Europe against the Team World duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The lineup for Day 1 at the competition founded by Federer’s management company has been announced.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.