Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is set to reduce its activity in the transfer market in upcoming windows following an overhaul of the squad after the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag. United was one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window with an outlay approaching $250 million on players including Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. Football director John Murtough says the club is “ahead of schedule in our recruitment plans as envisaged at the start of the summer.” The record 20-time English champions reported a net loss of 115.5 million pounds for the 2021-22 season.

