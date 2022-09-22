No. 1 Georgia looks for another dominant win vs. Kent State

Top-ranked Georgia has blown out its first three opponents, and more of the same is expected Saturday when the Bulldogs host Kent State. The Golden Flashes are 44 1/2-point underdogs as they prepare to face a ranked team for the third time in their first four games. They already lost to No. 18 Washington and No. 6 Oklahoma. Georgia hasn’t been challenged at all, looking even more dominant than last year’s national championship team while winning its first three games by a combined score of 130-10. Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers lead a dynamic Georgia offense.

