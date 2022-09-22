No. 10 Arkansas goes for 4-0 when it meets No 23 Texas A&M

Tenth-ranked Arkansas has a chance to start 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1988 and 1989. The Razorbacks play No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The Razorbacks are looking to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2006. The Aggies’ SEC opener comes in their first game this season away from Kyle Field on the College Station campus. They had a 17-9 bounce-back win over then-No. 13 Miami last week after their loss to Appalachian State in Week 2.

