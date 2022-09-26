Suwinski double keys 4-run 7th, Pirates beat Reds 8-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds 8-3. Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law, sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2. Law hit Ke’Bryan Hayes with a pitch and walked Cal Mitchell before being replaced. Kevin Newman dropped an RBI single into right off Joel Kuhnel, making it 5-2. Hayes scored on a sacrifice fly. The Pirates, who have won their past five against the Reds, must win at least six of their final eight games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

