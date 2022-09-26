Young Houston Rockets focused on growth and improvement
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets still have a long way to go after finishing with the league’s worst record for the last two seasons. This season is likely to be another tough one for this extraordinarily young team. One of its rising stars has issued a guarantee ahead of the start of camp Monday. Jalen Green, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, says the Rockets will be better this season than last.