Star RB Ibrahim out for No. 21 Minnesota against Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No. 21 Minnesota held star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out of the game against Purdue a week after he appeared to injure an ankle. Ibrahim’s 567 rushing yards in four games was the second-most in the FBS entering the week. He was hurt during Minnesota’s 34-7 win at Michigan State but returned to that game. Ibrahim practiced this week and went through pregame warmups. Trey Potts started in his place and took the majority of the carries in the first half while Ibrahim watched from the sideline in full uniform.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.