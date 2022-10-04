Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp. Ford got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons and didn’t return. He can return after missing four games. The Browns also signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released defensive end Curtis Weaver. Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

