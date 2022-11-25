Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns lost to Buffalo. He hasn’t cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will make his second straight start in place of Newsome. The Browns did have some positive injury news as starting center Hjalte Froholdt practiced Friday after missing two games with an unspecified illness.

