Durant has 30 points, Suns beat Nuggets for 4th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the short-handed Denver Nuggets 100-93 on Friday night. The Suns are 5-0 with Durant in the lineup. Phoenix traded for the 13-time All-Star in a deadline deal back in February. The Nuggets rested a big chunk of their starting lineup, including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, guards Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Michael Porter Jr. But they still showed fight after trailing 60-40 at halftime. Aaron Gordon had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Nuggets. Bruce Brown scored 16 points and Reggie Jackson had 13.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.