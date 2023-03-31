March Madness: Clark show continues, Iowa vs. LSU for title

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is the undeniable star of March Madness. Now she will get to play in April. The Hawkeyes’ high-scoring guard, who was named the AP Player of the Year earlier this week, scored 41 points to lead the Hawkeyes over previously undefeated South Carolina 77-73 on Friday night. The loss denied South Carolina — the No. 1 team all season — a chance at a second straight title. Iowa will face LSU in Sunday’s title game after the Tigers used a big fourth quarter to overtake top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.