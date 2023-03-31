Skip to Content
March Madness: Clark show continues, Iowa vs. LSU for title

By The Associated Press

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is the undeniable star of March Madness. Now she will get to play in April. The Hawkeyes’ high-scoring guard, who was named the AP Player of the Year earlier this week, scored 41 points to lead the Hawkeyes over previously undefeated South Carolina 77-73 on Friday night. The loss denied South Carolina — the No. 1 team all season — a chance at a second straight title. Iowa will face LSU in Sunday’s title game after the Tigers used a big fourth quarter to overtake top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72.

