Aliyah Boston headed to WNBA, projected as No. 1 draft pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston has declared for the WNBA draft. Boston announced her choice a day after the Gamecocks fell to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals. Boston said choosing South Carolina was the best decision of her life and thanked her family, teammates, coaches and the team’s fans. She called going to the WNBA “the next best decision of my life” in going pro. Boston is projected to the No. 1 overall selection for the April 10 draft.

