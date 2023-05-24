Dortmund signs defender Mats Hummels to 1-year contract extension

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German league leader Borussia Dortmund has signed defender Mats Hummels to a one-year contract extension ahead of a game which could see the club end Bayern Munich’s decade-long title reign. Hummels’ contract with Dortmund was due to end June 30. The 34-year-old Hummels is now contracted until the end of next season. Hummels has played 37 games for Dortmund this season and has regularly captained the team in place of Marco Reus. A win over Mainz on Saturday would bring Dortmund its first German title since 2012.

