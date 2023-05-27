MATCHDAY: Final day of Premier League season; Milan, Sociedad can clinch CL spots

There’s still a European spot on the line and a relegation battle to be decided when the Premier League season ends. Everton, Leicester and Leeds are in a scramble to avoid joining last-place Southampton in being relegated to the second-tier Championship. Espanyol needs to stave off relegation at Valencia while Real Sociedad can clinch Spain’s last Champions League spot at Atletico Madrid. AC Milan needs to avoid defeat at Juventus in Serie A to guarantee itself a spot in next season’s Champions League. Juventus is the only side that could possibly replace Milan in the top four in the Italian league.

