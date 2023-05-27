Wheeler strikes out 12 as Philadelphia Phillies top Atlanta Braves 2-1
By BILL TROCCHI
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight shutout innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves 2-1. Wheeler allowed three hits, walked one and hit a batter in his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts. Philadelphia went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth against Morton. Bryson Stott drove in Brandon Marsh with a sacrifice fly, and Trea Turner added a run-scoring double. Morton struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings.