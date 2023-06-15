Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy were all ejected before the start of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angles on Thursday night. In the bottom of the seventh, Semien thought he had drawn a walk after a full-count pitch. First base umpire Ramon De Jesus instead signaled he had not held up his swing. When Semien went out on the field for the eighth, he stopped and had a brief discussion with De Jesus, who ejected him from the game. Maddux and Bochy then were thrown out after both coming on the field to argue.

