Angels send the Royals to 10th straight loss and 9th shutout of the season, winning 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Drury drove in two runs, Patrick Sandoval threw seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels handed Kansas City its 10th straight loss, beating the Royals 3-0 on Friday night. Sandoval (4-6) battled didn’t retire the Royals in order until he struck out the side in the seventh. He gave four hits, four walks and hit a batter, and had six strikeouts. Sam Bachman pitched the final two innings his first save. Royals starter Brady Singer (4-6) allowed two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out five. Kansas City was shut out for the ninth time this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.