Arraez 5-for-5 with homer, 3 RBIs, Marlins beat Nationals 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Arraez broke out of an 0-for-15 slide with a 5-for-5 night that included three RBIs, raising his major league-leading batting average from .378 to .390 and helping the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 6-5. Arraez singled in the first off Trevor Williams and hit a two-run homer in the second for a 4-2 lead, ending a 52-game homerless streak. He had an RBI single in the fourth, then singled in the seventh against Mason Thompson and singled in the ninth against Chad Kuhl to match his career high with five hits, set June 3 against Oakland.

