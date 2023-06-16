Gallen strikes out 7 as the Diamondbacks beat the Guardians 5-1 to end a 3-game slide

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out seven in six effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1. The Diamondbacks bounced back from losing three of four to Philadelphia with a solid all-around game to kick off Cleveland’s first series at Chase Field since 2017. Gallen was sharp coming off a rare shaky start, giving up a solo homer to José Ramírez in the fourth inning and four singles. Arizona’s offense took advantage of five walks issued by last-minute Cleveland starter Touki Toussaint to take an early 2-0 lead. The Diamondbacks kept tacking on runs, finishing with five players who had an RBI and 11 hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.