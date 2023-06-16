Notable moments of Ja Morant’s Grizzlies career, both on and off the court

A timeline of some of the notable of moments on and off of Ja Morant’s career from the time the Memphis Grizzlies made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019 to his 25-game suspension announced Friday by the league. Commissioner Adam Silver had said the league would announce any discipline after the NBA Finals were completed following an investigation into a second social media incident involving an apparent handgun within four months.

By The Associated Press

